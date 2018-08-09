Legazpi hosts Google I/O 2018 Extended Roadshow

At the 3rd Flr. Function Hall of the College of Science Building 1, Bicol University, at Rizal Avenue, participants will be treated to talks on the following topics: Highlights from Android, State of Web: Making the Web on FIRE, Machine Learning, Google Assistant: Build Actions for your Community, Firebase, Introduction to Google Cloud, Codelabs, Polymer 3, Kotlin, and Tensorflow.
Google I/O 2018 was held last May 8-10 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.
At its 12th year, Google I/O 2018 gathered more than 7,000 attendees from all over the world.
Google Developer Group (GDG) Philippines community leads were present in the event to learn and interact with experts.
To bring back the knowledge from Mountain View, California, the group (GDG Philippines) is bringing the Google I/O 2018 experience to six different cities in the Philippines!
The team is excited to meet different enthusiastic individuals who are interested to learn, explore, and build apps using Google Technologies.
