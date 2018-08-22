Jaucian breaks silence on bag-burning issue

“I have been directed to conduct a conference with the parents and DepEd officials; apologize for the unfortunate event; reimburse all damaged items at my own personal expense; serve 90 days of suspension without pay; and voluntarily submit to a development program,” he said in his letter addressed to DepEd Regional Director Gilbert Sadsad.
He read the same communication in the dialogue with the parents and DepEd officials earlier today.
For his part, Regional Director Sadsad recommended the following:
1. For every parent to submit an inventory of the properties damaged with the corresponding valued amount
2. For Mr. Jaucian to pay the amount to the parents or students
3. To coordinate for the stress debriefing of the grade 11 students, particularly those who were affected
4. For Mr. Jaucian to file a leave of absence from the school, not only for 90 days, but long enough to provide time for the students to recover from the trauma
Meanwhile, Sadsad stressed that DepEd Bicol will continue to look into the possibility of the revocation of the permit to operate for the BCA’s Senior High School program.
After the dialogue, stress debriefing as psychosocial first aid was conducted by the DepEd guidance counselors to the affected students.
The possibility of filing criminal charges against Jaucian has not yet been tackled during the dialogue.
Jaucian, apart from being the school administrator, is also a member of the Provincial Board of Camarines Sur, representing the second district.