Gov. Pimentel urges youth: Avail of scholarship grants

Earlier this week, Pimentel said that Grade 7 students who are entering Junior High School who are determined to study but lack funds for education may avail of said program.
Qualified to apply are those whose families earn a monthly income of P10,000.00 and below, he explained.
“I have always believed in the potential of our youth in Camarines Norte. Many of them, unfortunately, do not have the money to continue their studies, which is lamentable, as education unlocks many opportunities in life,” Pimentel said.
It is therefore my mission as governor to assist these members of our youth through the help of the Community Affairs Office,” he said.
Interested applicants may visit the Community Affairs Office at the second floor of the Provincial Capitol for further details.
Since 2015, at least 1,800 indigent youth have availed of the scholarship program, which was started by then Gov. Edgardo A. Tallado, and was continued by Gov. Jonah Pimentel.