Gov. Pimentel eyes stronger ties between South Africa, Cam Norte

|Camarines Norte Gov. Jonah Pimentel and South African Ambassador to the Philippines and Palau Marthinus Nicolas Slabber during the latter's visit to Camarines Norte
This he stated during the visit of South African Ambassador to the Philippines and Palau Marthinus Nicolas Slabber to this province earlier this month.
In his speech, Pimentel expressed how South Africa could serve as a model for inclusive growth and development with its upper-middle-income economy, and its status as a newly-industrialized country.
Pimentel further stressed that as a province, Camarines Norte has a lot to offer countries like South Africa, such as its rich culture and heritage.
He said Camarines Norte is home to many heroes, both in years past and the present, from those who fought against colonizers to the noble statesmen and community leaders now.
It also boasts of hospitable and hardworking people as well as breathtaking tourist destinations.
The father of the province added that he is grateful that the Ambassador chose to visit Camarines Norte, even if it is many kilometers away from the capital.
“I hope this will be the start of a wonderful friendship and partnership between our places and people,” Pimentel said.