Fr. Tirao faces Murder complaint in Rapiñan slay

Fr. Paul Mart Tirao
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – A complaint for Murder has been filed against Fr. Paul Mart Tirao as the principal suspect in the death of Jeraldyn “Ai-ai” Rapiñan at the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Camarines Sur here.

Tirao, who is at large, has been pinpointed by several witnesses who fetched Rapiñan at around 6 p.m. from Baao town, according to the complaint.

The complaint was signed by Vivencia Rapiñan, the mother of the victim.

Tirao is a parish priest at St. Jude Thaddeus parish in Iriga City, but is presently on leave.

It would be recalled that Jeraldyn was 28 years old a resident of Barangay San Jose, Baao when she was slain.

Her cadaver was discovered at Barangay Del Pilar, San Fernando, Camarines Sur on June 15, 2018.

Interviewed by the Bicol Standard, Provincial Prosecutor Atty. Richard Cu said he has not yet fully read the complaint, which was filed earlier this afternoon.
