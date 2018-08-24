DSWD-5 alerts public on text scam

The first case was reported directly to Dir. Garcia last August 11, 2018 by his colleague, Regional Director Evelyn Macapobre of DSWD Central Visayas who clarified a query sent from another government official if he has transacted with a caterer. According to her, his impostor arrived with other guests requesting for PhP500.00 load cards for 11 persons.
Dir. Garcia immediately debunked these false requests by posting on his personal Facebook account claiming that he has never asked any favor from anyone.
“Do not entertain the scammers and individuals with doubtful identities who use my name to contact other government officials for their ulterior motives,” he said.
The DSWD Region V already reported the scammer’s details to the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) who used the following mobile numbers: 0999 693 8760, 09274267919.
The impostor almost victimized the Local Social Welfare and Development Offices (LSWDOs) and other public officials of Bohol, Bukidnon, Oriental and Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Nueva Vizcaya, Bacolod, Pampanga, Palawan, Quezon and Dumaguete City.
Dir. Garcia apologized to the victims of the scam and requested public’s vigilance to validate and immediately report if there are similar occurrences.
“You can reach our Official Facebook Fan Page: @dswdfo5 or call: (052) 820-1309,” he said.