Disaster preparedness is a must--CNorte Gov. Pimentel

Gov. Jonah Pimentel
DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard) – Gov. Jonah Pimentel emphasized the need for Camarines Norte to prepare for disasters, even if the province has not been put under state of calamity for several decades.

Pimentel made the pronouncement after meeting with Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Regional Director Claudio Yucot, who also discussed the same with the Municipal Risk Reduction and Management Officers (MDRRMO) of Camarines Norte.

Pimentel said the onset of the rainy season should signal CamNorteños to start preparing for calamities, both natural and man-made.

“It is always good to be prepared for any eventuality,” Pimentel said.

The PDRRMO, he announced, has formed several clusters to address the various stages of disaster risk mitigation and response.

These include the Cluster for Mitigation and Prevention, Cluster for Disaster Response, Cluster for Disaster Preparedness, and Cluster for Rehabilitation and Recovery.

Representatives of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) will provide assistance to these clusters.

Meanwhile, Pimentel said that while the government is leading the preparation against calamities, he stressed the need for households and individuals to initiate their own preparations.

For instance, they should be aware of the hazards present in their area, prepare their own disaster plans, devise evacuation and communications plans, learn first aid, inspect the home and eliminate preventable hazards, and regularly check safety devices such as fire extinguishers. Lastly, they should coordinate with the local authorities and learn about the community’s emergency plans and warning signals.
