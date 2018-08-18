DepEd to probe Bicol Central Academy schoolbag burning incident

Sadsad told the Bicol Standard that he had also instructed the Camarines Sur Superintendent Cecile Rivera to conduct an inquiry on the same.
On Monday, Sadsad together with other DepEd officials are scheduled to visit said school and conduct their own probe on the matter.
Provincial Board Member James Jaucian, who has been identified as the person involved in the burning incident and is also the head of the school, will be required to explain why he should not be sanctioned.
Meanwhile, attempts from Bicol Standard to get Jaucian’s side through phone has proven futile.
As of this writing, the students and parents continue to clamor for action from concerned agencies.
It will be recalled that the bags were burned allegedly after some students did not follow the school directive that no bags should be brought on formal attire day.
The bags which were burned reportedly contained cash, gadgets, and other personal belongings.