DepEd Bicol on bag-burning incident: There was clear manifestation of child abuse

“We are deeply saddened and now investigating the matter,” he wrote.
“There was a clear manifestation of child abuse and a violation of our child protection policy.”
“While we cannot sanction the offending person because he is under the jurisdiction of the authorities of a private school, we will be reviewing our policies if we can provide sanctions in terms of possible revocation of the school's permit to operate and other benefits provided by the government,” the regional director explained.
“For child abuse we will recommend to certain group or agency like DSWD for criminal charges, but this is still to be studied,” Sadsad stated.
On Saturday, DepEd Sec. Leonor Briones directed Sadsad to submit an incident report on the burning, which was caught on camera and went viral on social media.