CONFIRMED | Tallado to run for governor in 2019

|From L-R: Gov. Jonah Pimentel, Former Gov. Egay Tallado, BM Pol Gache, Talisay Vice Mayor Mahang Aguilar, Rep. Marisol Panotes, Talisay Mayor Ronnie Magana
DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard) -- Former Camarines Norte Governor Egay Tallado declared today (August 17, 2018) his decision to run for governor in 2019.
He made this announcement in a meeting attended by his allies in the town of Talisay.
"I have no Plan A nor Plan B. I am running for governor in the midterm elections next year," he said.
"I am making this announcement if only to clarify issues hurled against me that I am no longer qualified to run for the same post," he explained.
He added that he consulted with his election lawyers who advised him that there is no legal impediment that would prevent him from running for governor.
Furthermore, he said that it has been rumored that his son Alvin will be the gubernatorial bet of the group, but he explained that the same is not true because he is the one running.
Current Gov. Jonah Pimentel will be his running-mate, Tallado said.
Asked under what political party he will join, Tallado said: "When I ran for governor in 2016, I was under the banner of the Nationalist People's Coalition, but immediately after assumption to office, I shifted to PDP Laban. This coming election, our group is considering to reunite with NPC."
Meanwhile, second district Rep. Marisol Panotes has joined the group of Tallado and Pimentel.
In said gathering, Board Member Pol Gache endorsed the candidacy of Mahang Aguilar for Mayor of Talisay.
It will be recalled that Gache who is in his last term as Board Member earlier announced his intention to run for mayor of Talisay.
However, he declared his support for Aguilar, if only to make a united stand for the good of the residents of his hometown.
Also in attendance during the meeting were nine incumbent town mayors and other political aspirants who expressed their support to Tallado in his decision to make a political comeback.