Catanduanes wants to be rabies-free

Under Executive Order No. 20, S. 2018, Gov. Joseph Cua said that this is the most effective strategy to motivate LGUs to actively engage their constituents to participate in rabies prevention and control.
This will also recognize the efforts of the towns and barangays in the implementation of said programs.
The province is provisionally rabies-free for the past three years.
It aims to be declared a Rabies-Free Province by September 28, 2018, Cua revealed.
The provincial committee shall be composed of Gov. Cua; PVET PVO Dr. Jane Rubio; Provincial Health Officer Dr. Hazel A. Palmes; DOH Catanduanes Representative Dr. Joseph Richard Garay; OIC PD DILG Catanduanes Mr. Uldarico S. Razal, Jr.; DepEd SDS Ms. Socorro V. Dela Rosa; PIA Representative Ms. Edna Bagadiong; and Catanduanes PPO Provincial Director PSSupt. Felix Servita, Jr.