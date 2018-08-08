Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Casureco II awarded for ‘excellent performance’


NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – The Camarines Sur II Electric Cooperative (Casureco II) has been given a Performance Excellence Award/AAA and recognized for being the Most Improved Electric Cooperative by the National Electrification Administration (NEA).

In a ceremony held on August 6 at the HESA Auditorium, NEA Building in Quezon City, the cooperative was said to have exhibited a “dramatic leap in its overall performance through the implementation of financial, institutional, and technical reforms to deliver better service to its member-consumer-owners (MCOs).

The award was signed by Administrator Edgardo R. Masongsong and Deputy Administrator/Oversign EC Overall Performance Assessment Goldelio G. Rivera.

The cooperative dedicated the award to all of its member-consumer-owners.

“Salamat po sa pagtabang na maging AAA an satuyang cooperatiba,” the coop said in a statement.

