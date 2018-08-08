Casureco II awarded for ‘excellent performance’

In a ceremony held on August 6 at the HESA Auditorium, NEA Building in Quezon City, the cooperative was said to have exhibited a “dramatic leap in its overall performance through the implementation of financial, institutional, and technical reforms to deliver better service to its member-consumer-owners (MCOs).
The award was signed by Administrator Edgardo R. Masongsong and Deputy Administrator/Oversign EC Overall Performance Assessment Goldelio G. Rivera.
The cooperative dedicated the award to all of its member-consumer-owners.
“Salamat po sa pagtabang na maging AAA an satuyang cooperatiba,” the coop said in a statement.