BROWNOUT-FREE | Police station in Catanduanes turns to solar energy

|Photo courtesy of Viga MPS
Police Senior Inspector Dexter D. Panganiban, Chief of Police of Viga Municipal Police Station said that the 1.020 kW HOG facility will power at least two desktop computers, two printers, the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) system, a few electric fans, a few lights, or equivalent electrical loads.
This feat has probably not been achieved by other municipal police stations anywhere in the country, Panganiban explained.
The project, which was realized through modern-day barangayan and bayanihan by the Viga Municipal Police Station personnel, the Viga KASUROG Cops and Non-Uniformed Personnel, will enable the team to accomplish police services and tasks without being dependent on electricity.
Among these tasks are the processing of police clearances and blotter excerpts, the preparation and submission of reports, and the preparation of supporting documents needed in filing criminal complaints.
Sources of funds, legworkIn the news release sent to the Bicol Standard, Panganiban said they received support from Governor Joseph Cua, Vice Governor Shirley Araojo Abundo, and Dr. Christopher Tengco of Euro United Facebook Group.
Panganiban said the aforementioned persons "provided the 'fuel' to ensure the realization of the solar power project."
The REC solar panels, NPP solar batteries, solar cables, and the Axpert Mex 1.5 kW inverter that were used in this 1.02 kW HOG solar setup were purchased from Solarhomephil Corp through a certain Mr. Paul Summers, the police chief said. Other materials were sourced from One Point Systems, Ace Hardware, and from other hardware shops in Viga, Catanduanes.
Technical skills, meanwhile, were provided free of charge by Engr. Jim Reyes and his team of installers, including Francis V. Evangelista, Rolly Angeles Panti, Edsel R. Ceballo, and Cesar Landicho, all residents of Panganiban, Catanduanes; and Jethro Almojuela Tolentino, a resident of Virac, Catanduanes, in piecing together the solar power setup.
"With this project, we aim to kickstart a solar revolution not only in the 'Happy Island' of Catanduanes, but also in other parts of the country which experience frequent power outages," Panganiban revealed.