BMC building project still on track--Dr. Litam

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Bicol Medical Center (BMC) Chief Maria Estrella B. Litam made an exception to the media report that she was remiss in the performance of her function that triggered the delay in the completion of the 1.2-billion BMC building projects.
Interviewed by the Bicol Standard, Dr. Litam confidently said: “We are still on track.”
Design and build
She pointed out that one of the reasons for the delay is the fact that this is a design and build project.
A design and build project involves employing the service of a contractor to execute on paper first the design and later build the actual project.
“This is not an ordinary building,” she stressed. “There is complexity and necessary consultation with the end users.”
Apart from this, there were several failure of bid incidents in the past.
“This is precisely because we are complying with the law and not rigging the bidding,” she said.
It is also not true that the buildings have been inaugurated twice, contrary to earlier reports, she said.
For one, the ER Center, which was completed on July 2017, was only energized earlier this year.
It already has partial occupancy on the first floor.
White elephant?
It will be recalled that Dr. Litam was recently the subject of harsh criticism after Presidential Adviser on Bicol Affairs Usec. Marvel Clavecilla informed the media in a press conference that they are looking into the “undue delay” in the completion of the the P1.2-billion building projects.
Clavecilla called the projects a “white elephant,” since the buildings reportedly have been left unused for a considerable time.
Litam, however, emphasized that when she assumed office, the construction was already delayed.
“With effort and prayers, I am hoping this will be finished in the soonest time possible,” she concluded.