4.5K unfilled positions available in DepEd-Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY -- The Department of Education’s (DepEd) office in the Bicol region has more than 4,573 unfilled teaching and non-teaching positions.
Roy Bañas of the DepEd Policy, Planning, and Research Division, in an interview on Thursday, said the Schools Division Offices (SDOs) has begun the recruitment and will start the selection and evaluation process once they have received the complete and detailed applications.
“The employment of the new teachers is guided by DepEd Order No.3, series of 2016,” he said.
Bañas said based on records, of the 4,573 unfilled positions, 2,600 are teaching positions and 176 are non-teaching positions available this year, while 1,797 positions are for Teacher 1 that were available since last year.
"The 2,600 for 2018 teaching positions are for junior high school and senior high school with 1,902 and 698 positions for Kinder to Grade 6," he said.
Albay has 492 available positions; Camarines Norte, 448; Camarines Sur, 649; Catanduanes, 27; Masbate, 689; and Sorsogon, 61. Among the cities in Bicol, Iriga City has 16 unfilled positions; Legazpi City, 52, Ligao City, 8; Tabaco City, 63; Masbate City, 44; and Naga City, 51.
Of the 176 unfilled non-teaching plantilla positions, Albay has 38; Camarines Norte, 13; Camarines Sur, 94; Masbate, 23; and Sorsogon, 8.
Bañas explained that the remaining 1,797 are the remaining unfilled positions for 2017 that will be added for 2018.
Of the number, Albay has 316; Camarines Norte, 171; Camarines Sur, 776; Catanduanes, 69; Masbate, 191; and Sorsogon, 194. Among the cities in Bicol, Iriga City has 6; Legazpi City, 19; Tabaco City, 10; Masbate City, 19; and Naga City, 26.
Bañas said the DepEd allocated additional posts to strengthen the implementation of the K to 12 program. (PNA)