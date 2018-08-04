4 cops hurt in Masbate ambush

|AMBUSHED. Policemen inspect the vehicle used by four of their colleagues who were injured in an ambush by suspected New People's Army (NPA) members in Barangay Biyong, Masbate City on Friday, August 24, 2018. (Photo by PNP-PIO 5)
LEGAZPI CITY -- At least four policemen were injured in an ambush by suspected New People's Army (NPA) members in Barangay Biyong, Masbate City Friday morning, a police spokesperson said.
"The policemen were to attend a symposium on anti-drug abuse council in Barangay Malinta in Masbate City," said Chief Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Bicol.
Those wounded were identified as Senior Police Officer 2 (SPO2) Ariel Espiel, and Police Officers 2 Leo Michael Azares, Melman Rapsing and Rosalito Apoya II, all members of the Masbate City police force. They were rushed to the Masbate Doctors Hospital for treatment.
Calubaquib said the police officers were on board their vehicle and were heading to Barangay Malinta around 7:30 in the morning when an improvised explosive device set up by the rebels exploded along the road, injuring the lawmen in different parts of their body.
"A brief gunfire was heard after the policemen returned fire," she added.
Members of Masbate City Police and Police Provincial Office immediately proceeded to the ambush site but the insurgents had already fled to the mountainous area of the said village before they arrived.
Police operatives are now conducting a pursuit operation against the rebels. (PNA)