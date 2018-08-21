21 schools in Bicol warned against dengue

This was under the Dengue Vector Surveillance Advisory for the third week of August 2018 by the Bicol Integrated Dengue Vector Management Program.
These schools include:
Camarines Norte: Larap National High School and S. Basilio Elementary School
Masbate: Monreal Central School, Mobo National High School, Cataingan National High School, Jose Zurbito Sr. Elementary School
Catanduanes: Gigmoto Central School
Sorsogon: Abucay National High School, Irosin Central School, Jose Alindogan Central School
Camarines Sur: Pasacao Central School, Pili National High School
Albay: Oas Polytechnic School, Cabraran Elementary School, Tabaco South Central Elementary School, Albay Central School, UST Legazpi, Malilipot Central School
Sorsogon: Gubat National High School, Sorsogon Pilot Elementary School, Pangpang Elementay School.
The Program clarified that the identified schools do not necessarily have dengue cases.
In response to this development, the Bicol Integrated Dengue Vector Management Program has advised immediate action to prevent and control dengue.
Schools, households and barangays near the schools are advised to search and destroy dengue mosquito breeding sites; secure self-protection; seek early consultation if fever lasts for two days already; and support spraying to prevent impending outbreak.
Local health authorities for their part are advised to continue monthly entomological survey; search for more areas of HI of more than 5% and BI of more than 20%; sustain and intensify disease surveillance; mobilize the community to conduct clean up drive and search and destroy breeding sites; and intensity information dissemination on dengue prevention and control.