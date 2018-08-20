20 candidates eye Miss Bicolandia 2018 crown

Friday, August 31, 2018

NAGA CITY—Twenty (20) official candidates, who will be competing soon for this year's Miss Bicolandia 2018, were already chosen last August 25 during the pre-screening at the Avenue Plaza Hotel.

Twenty-nine (29) candidates originally filed their application for the said pageant. However, only twenty-three (23) of them passed the pre-screening.

The candidates made their first appearance during the Public Presentation held at the Atrium of the Robinsons Place Naga last August 25, 2018 wherein out of the 23, the applicants were trimmed down to 20 who will officially compete for the Miss Bicolandia 2018.

They are: Monalyn Abaluado (Legazpi City), Clarisse Minette Abasola (Libmanan, Camarines Sur), Ancela Karla Abay (Tinambac, Camarines Sur), Christine Arnedo (Legazpi City), Jacquelyn Bernarte (Tabaco City), Famaele Nica Carriaga (Legazpi City), Carmela Diane Doma (Magallanes Sorsogon), Jessica Holz (Sipocot, Camarines Sur), Maryjoy Jacob (Camalig, Albay), Loraine Mae Morano (Canaman, Camarines Sur), Krizzia Lynn Moreno (Naga City), Mary Mildred Naldoza (Libmanan, Camarines Sur), Denise Omorog (Catanduanes), Nikka Joyce Penolio (Daet, Camarines Norte), Ma. Angelica Reyes (Lagonoy, Camarines Sur), Krystel Sales (Naga City), Miki Santiago (Legazpi City), Joane Tampoco (Naga City), Eryka Vina Tan (Legazpi City) and Maria Khristiine Tolete (Magarao, Camarines Sur).

This coming Friday, August 31, the candidates will be meeting with the local media during the Welcome Dinner and Press Presentation wherein they will be made to respond to certain current issues as Miss Bicolandia candidates. The activity will also give the local media to choose their candidate to be awarded as the 'Darling of the Press'.

The candidates will also be competing in the swimsuit and evening gown in the Fashion Show on September 1.

On the Monday after, September 3, they will be making their courtesy visit with Mayor John Bongat at the Naga City Hall.

The Coronation Night of the Miss Bicolandia 2018 will be held on September 5, 2018, at the Jesse M. Robredo Coliseum.

The Miss Bicolandia is an official pageant event of the City Government of Naga being staged every year during the celebration of the Peñafrancia Festival. (Naga Smiles to the World)
