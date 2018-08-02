2 Bicolano studes win medals at int'l math tilt

|Photo via IMC
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Two Bicolano students are among the young Math wizards who won medals at the 14th International Mathematics Contest in Singapore.
They are Eric Fabian Deiv Mendez of Ateneo de Naga University Grade School and Jonel Edward Rebutiaco of Ligao National High School.
Both got bronze medals in the international competition.
Other participating countries include Singapore, India, Indonesia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand and Iran.
Apart from Mendez and Rebutiaco, the Philippine team also won 27 golds, 53 silvers, and 114 bronzes.
The Philippines topped the overall medal tally, according to the Mathematics Trainers Guild – Philippines.