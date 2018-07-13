UCT payout commences for indigent senior citizens in Bicol tomorrow

There will be a simultaneous payout tomorrow (July 14) in different towns in Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur.
With the ongoing payout, Social Pension Program beneficiaries are advised to present their Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) ID and Certification Issued by DSWD Regional Office.
UCT is a cash subsidy provided under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law to lessen the adverse economic effects brought by the said law to poor Filipinos. This will be implemented for three years (2018-2020).
“The UCT cash grant cannot cover all the household expenses. This is only an augmentation to the poor affected by the inflation,” Dir. Arnel Garcia said.
For this year, each beneficiary will receive a total of PhP2,400 which is equivalent to PhP200 per month and for the succeeding years, a beneficiary will receive PhP300 monthly or PhP3,600 annually.
The UCT will be given to beneficiaries of Social Pension and Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and Listahanan-identified poor households.
To date, DSWD paid a total amount of PhP897,964,800.00 to 374,152 households under Pantawid Pamilya in Bicol.
On the other hand, DSWD Region V has completed the validation of 147,486 Listahanan-identified poor households for potential inclusion in the UCT Program.
The DSWD targets to complete the release of the grant before the end of the year or by September.
The DSWD has partnered with the Landbank of the Philippines (LBP) to handle and monitor the distribution of grants.