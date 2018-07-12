Reduce waste: Cam Norte PENRO chief tells residents

PENRO Chief Pol Badiola
Photo via PIA
Badiola said the office is exerting extra effort through its Aral Kalikasan Program to educate residents on caring for the environment.
For instance, they can cut down on waste by avoiding the use of straws and mineral water bottles and instead opt for drinking from glasses.
They can also reduce their use of plastic bags and other plastic products, which often end up in the oceans and harms the marine ecosystem.
Badiola reminded local governments of their responsibility to segregate waste at the barangay level and practice composting of agricultural and kitchen waste.
He further urged the maintenance and care of the Materials Recovery Facilities.
Citing scientific studies, he said that by 2050, the plastic waste in the oceans will equal the population of fishes and will be very detrimental not only to the environment but also to our health.