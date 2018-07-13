PNP Bicol chief vows crackdown on crime

In a command conference with the chiefs of police of Camarines Sur, Escobal stressed that he will not tolerate scalawags within the organization.
Further, he reminded them of the implementation of the laws on illegal drugs, loose firearms, and gambling, which are also the focus of the national police force.
An intensified crackdown on organized crime, especially those related to the upcoming elections, will also be carried out under his term, he said.
The Nabua, Camarines Sur native, who took over last week after the retirement of Chief Supt. Antonio Gardiola, is expected to work hand-in-hand with fellow Nabua native Police Senior Supt. Jerry Bearis of the Camarines Sur Provincial Police Office.
Escobal is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Hinirang” Class of 1987 and previously served as the road and traffic director of the Philippine National Police.
“I promise to carry out my duties and responsibilities without fear, favor, bias, or discrimination to police officers failing under my charge and members of the public whom we are serving,” he said in a statement following his assumption.
Meanwhile, Police Supt. Venerando Ramirez, spokesperson of the Camarines Sur Provincial Police Office, also confirmed to the Bicol Standard that the campaign against drugs, criminality, terrorism and as well as the intensified reform to clear the PNP ranks will continue under the administration of Escobal.
Ramirez added that Escobal turned over 192 units of bullet vests for patrollers in the province during the recent command conference here.