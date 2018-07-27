Peñafrancia Festival 2018 schedule bared

Miss Bicolandia 2018 Beauty Pageant - September 5
Penitential Procession of the Image of Ina - September 7
Peñafrancia Traslacion Procession - September 7
Regional Band, Majorettes and Fancy Drill Competition - September 8
Marian Youth Congress - September 8
Scouts Parade and Inter-School DBC/DLC Competition - September 12
Civic Parade and Float Competition - September 13
Peñafrancia Voyadores Festival Street and Pilgrims Dance Competition - September 13
Annual Bicol Regional Military Parade Competition - September 14
Peñafrancia Fluvial Procession - September 15
The annual Marian festival draws huge crowds not only from the region but also from other parts of the world.