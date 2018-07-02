Pagpreparar para sa Penafrancia Fiesta, pinunan na

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Pinangenotan kan Office of Civil Defense Bicol an ginibong Table Top Exercise asin Simulation Exercise para sa Inter-Agency Task Group kan ciudad nin Naga en coneccion sa maabot sa Peñafrancia Festival 2018 sa Septiembre.
Ini parte kan pagpreparar kan iba-ibang ahencia de gobierno arog kan Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Department of Health (DOH) asin LGU-Naga City asin an simbahan tanganing makalikay sa anuman na insidente sa gigibuhong celebrasyon sa ciudad.
Ipinahayag ni OCD-5 Regional Director Claudio L. Yucot na iyo man an pamayo kan Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) na an aktibidad parte kan saindang pagtabang sa LGU asin simbahan.
Kabale bilang mga responders sa drill an mga personajes kan Naga City Fire Station, Naga City Police Office, 9th ID, City Health Office, Coast Guard, Public Safety Office asin iba pang rescue units.