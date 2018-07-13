P1-M worth of shabu seized in Cam Sur

|Photo: PDEA Cam Sur
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- P1-million pesos worth of a substance believed to be shabu was confiscated from thirteen people during a search warrant implementation at the residence of Romnick Bayta y Cinaon at Barangay San Juan, Baao, Camarines Sur on Thursday.
Arrested were:
- Arnel Gil y Catimbang
- Annie Gil y Iballa a.k.a. Honey Gil
- Liezel Gil y Iballa
- Romnick Bayta y Cinaon a.k.a. Mik-Mik Baita
- Princess Mae Villamer y Mirasol
- Marlon Bongcayao y Baracena
- Rommel Lacsamana y Bongcayao
- Rustom Lacsamana y Bongcayao
- Nico Bongcayao y Balingbing
- Bringo Palermo y Paballa
- Herman Iglesia y Sagyun
- Jonel Laceda y Berza
- Celso Zamudio y Quirante
Romulo Barayoga, who was also named in the search warrant, was able to elude arrest, PDEA Camarines Sur reported.
All suspects are now temporarily under the custody of PDEA Camarines Sur Provincial Office for proper disposition.
Meanwhile, one of the detainees aired a complaint that one of the suspects who is suffering from tuberculosis is detained along with the rest of the group.
The search warrant implementation was led by Director II Christian O Frivaldo, Acting Regional Director of PDEA Bicol.