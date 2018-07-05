OWWA Bicol announces scholarship application deadlines

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration-Bicol has announced the deadline for submission of applications and requirements for those who want to avail its scholarship program for the school year 2018 - 2019.
The deadlines are as follows:
July 31, 2018 EDSP (incoming freshman)
August 31, 2018 EDSP (currently enrolled)
August 31, 2018 ODSP (incoming freshman & currently enrolled).
The Education for Development Scholarship Program (EDSP) is a scholarship grant offered to qualified beneficiaries/dependents of active OWWA members who intend to enroll a 4-5 year baccalaureate course in any preferred colleges/universities. It shall be in the form of financial assistance amounting to a maximum of P60,000.00 per school year.
Meantime, the OFW Dependent Scholarship Program (OFWDSP) is an educational assistance to qualified dependents of active OWWA-member OFWs who intend to pursue any 4 or 5 year baccalaureate degree or associate degree in state college or university. The scholarship shall be in the form of financial assistance of P20,000.00 per year. Scholarship program to dependent of OFW whose income is not more than US$600.00.
The deadlines are as follows:
July 31, 2018 EDSP (incoming freshman)
August 31, 2018 EDSP (currently enrolled)
August 31, 2018 ODSP (incoming freshman & currently enrolled).
The Education for Development Scholarship Program (EDSP) is a scholarship grant offered to qualified beneficiaries/dependents of active OWWA members who intend to enroll a 4-5 year baccalaureate course in any preferred colleges/universities. It shall be in the form of financial assistance amounting to a maximum of P60,000.00 per school year.
Meantime, the OFW Dependent Scholarship Program (OFWDSP) is an educational assistance to qualified dependents of active OWWA-member OFWs who intend to pursue any 4 or 5 year baccalaureate degree or associate degree in state college or university. The scholarship shall be in the form of financial assistance of P20,000.00 per year. Scholarship program to dependent of OFW whose income is not more than US$600.00.