Nun arrested for shoplifting in Naga City

The suspect was identified as Annalyn Esguerra y De Veyra, 47 years old, and a resident of Cubao, Quezon City, but presently residing at Barangay Penafrancia, this city.
According to the report of the Naga City Police Office, the suspect was apprehended by the Civilian Guard detailed at SM Supermarket while in the possession of several unpaid items.
These include:
- Colgate toothpaste, 2 tubes, worth P149.00
- Nivea Crème worth P124.75
- Unscented Charmee pantyliners worth P17.75
- Farlin Baby Wipes worth P44.75
- Swish Breath Spray worth P99.75
- Eskinol Classic White worth P74.75
- Johnsons Baby powder worth P24.75
- Moringa-O Malunggay Olive Herbal Soap worth P89.75
- Baby Dove shampoo worth P207.75
- Aveeno Body Wash worth P459.75
Said items, the police said, were discovered in the suspect’s backpack.
Information coming from the Investigator-on-Case states that the complaint was withdrawn by the Sales Supervisor after settlement was made.