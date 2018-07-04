Nabua High stude arrested for shabu

Wednesday, July 4, 2018

NABUA, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard) – A 16-year-old high school student from this town was arrested after being allegedly discovered to be in possession of a substance believed to be shabu while inside the campus of Nabua National High School at barangay San Miguel, this town.

Police Senior Inspector Oscar Pomar, Nabua police chief, said that a teacher informed the Municipal Police Station that said student had a sachet of the prohibited substance inside his pocket.

The student was turned over to the security guard after the substance was found.

Meantime, the minor said he only found the sachet and decided to put it in his pocket for safekeeping.

The student is now under the custody of the office of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development as he awaits drug-testing.
