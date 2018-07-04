Nabua High stude arrested for shabu

Police Senior Inspector Oscar Pomar, Nabua police chief, said that a teacher informed the Municipal Police Station that said student had a sachet of the prohibited substance inside his pocket.
The student was turned over to the security guard after the substance was found.
Meantime, the minor said he only found the sachet and decided to put it in his pocket for safekeeping.
The student is now under the custody of the office of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development as he awaits drug-testing.