Man wanted for murder killed in police ops in Masbate

Norman Aldezo y Rabas, 35 years old, male, married, had a warrant of arrest for Murder under Criminal Case No. 18964-2018 with no bail recommended. Said warrant was issued by Judge Teofilo Tambago of RTC Branch 46, Masbate City.
The Bicol police said the suspect who was armed with automatic machine pistol refused to submit himself peacefully and fired toward the operating elements prompting them to returned fire. As a result, suspect sustained gunshot wounds on his body and was immediately brought to Mandaon Community Medicare Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician Dr. Salvador C. Estipona.
Recovered at the crime scene were the following: one unit of Automatic Machine Pistol/Intratic Miami FL. 9mm Luger Model TEC-KG9 with serial No. 125977 with one (1) live ammunition for cal. 9mm on its chamber, one long magazine (30 Rounder) inserted loaded with twelve (12) pieces of live ammunition for cal. 9mm, one extra magazine (30 Rounder) loaded with fifteen (15) pieces of live ammunition for cal. 9mm, six (6) fired cartridges cases for cal. 9mm and two (2) deformed slugs for cal. 9mm.