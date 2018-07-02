Mamondiong to loiterers: Avail of TESDA's free skills training

“Halina sa TESDA at magsanay para makapagtrabaho at makapagnegosyo,” says Mamondiong. (Visit TESDA and learn a skill so that you will have a job or a business of your own).
Mamondiong says that the invitation to loiterers is in support of the campaign of President Duterte to accost "tambays" or those loitering in the streets, especially at night, whom he believes are potential trouble in public.
Duterte has also ordered a crackdown on local ordinance violators on smoking ban, curfew, drinking in the streets, and for being shirtless.
Mamondiong said that scholarship programs are up for grabs at TESDA under the Private Education Financial Assistance (PESFA), Training for Work Scholarship Program (TWSP), Special Training for Employment Program (STEP) and Free TVET in regard to Republic Act 10931.
He also said that there are three ways to apply for the scholarship programs of the agency: Walk-In Scholarship Application, On-Line Scholarship Application and Barangay-based Scholarship Application.
Mamondiong said that TESDA has more than 200 qualifications or promulgated training programs which an applicant may choose from various industry sectors such as construction, automotive and land transportation, agriculture, information and communication technology, tourism and restaurant, processed food and beverages, garments, metals and engineering, health social and community services, etc. So far, TESDA has 3,962 private and public technical vocational education and training (TVET) centers with 15,229 registered TVET programs.
The government is also in need of some 200,000 construction workers nationwide for its "Build Build Build Infrastructure Program" which will focus on 75 major infrastructure flagship projects.
Those who are in need of jobs may enroll in construction related training programs such as Electrical Installation and Maintenance NC ll, Sheilded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) NC ll, Carpentry NC ll, Electrical Installation and Maintenance NC lll, Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) NC ll, Plumbing NC ll, Masonry NC ll, Technical Drafting NC ll, Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW) NCll and heavy equipment operation.