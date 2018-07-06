LTO Bicol releases upgraded motor vehicle plate numbers

Secretary Francis Tolentino together with Governor Al Francis Bichara, Board Members of the Provincial Government of Albay, dealers from the different auto company, transport sectors, and DTOR members were present to witness the newly designed plate that is now available to be distributed.
“Matagal po nawalan ng plaka ang LTO. There were legal concerns during the procurement process that needed to be addressed, but today we end the plate drought”, Regional Director Noreen Bernadette S. San Luis-Lutey of Land Transportation Office V said during her message. She mentioned that the plates are on hand and ready for distribution to different motor vehicle owners. The program is also ongoing to different regional offices and central office.
On the other hand, Sec. Francis Florentino said, “Akala ko po hindi na mangyayari ang araw na to, pagkakaroon ng plate distribution nationwide pa.” He acknowledged also the hardwork of the LTO officials and members to their dedication and efficiency on their work. “Ito pong gingawa natin ngayon is a vindication of the former LTO Chief, Virgie Torres… and a promise fulfilled by the Duterte Administration”, he added. It was part of the basic services of the government.
Governor Al Francis Bichara also opened the issue regarding widened roads used as parking space that causes lengthy traveling hours from Legazpi to Naga. “We have already acquired tow trucks tapos bibili kami ng patrol cars”, he said addressing to the problem.
Motor Vehicle Plates available pertain to those who are registered from July 1, 2016, to December 31, 2017. The dealers support in the release and distribution of the plates.
The new plates are now being produced in the Philippines. LTO vowed that the plates will be consistently available and the supply will be reliable.
The upgraded plates include the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Stickers, security features in LTO Logo and QR Code intended to positively identify vehicles. They have also reverted to the previous Alpha assignment for each region. Region V was assigned to Alpha letter “E”. This is to identify vehicles on the road and know to which region it was registered.
However, for the time being, plate numbers are only available to motor vehicles. Motorcycle plate numbers will be released when the congress already finalizes the proposal for the change of design.
The actual attachment of plates and Radio Frequency Identification Stickers were done by Secretary Florentino and Governor Bichara. (PGA-PIO) LMTanguin
