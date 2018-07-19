LGU Naga turns over Material Recovery Facilities to four barangays

|Photo courtesy of CEPPIO
The MRFs were given to Barangays Tinago, Del Rosario, Concepcion Grande, and Concepcion Pequena after the flag ceremony Monday morning.
Said facilities will help increase the waste segregation efficiency, Engr. Joel Martin, SWMO chief explained.
Martin added that the city has very poor compliance on waste segregation, achieving only 20 to 33% segregation efficiency.
“The construction of stationary MRF costs about P50,000 each while the price of the trailer-type has an estimated amount of more or less P85,000 each. The mobile MRFs are to be installed in barangays that are situated in commercial or business district which do not have sufficient spaces to acquire stationary MRF like Dinaga, Tabuco, Peñafrancia, and San Francisco,” the CEPPIO news release reads.
Martin is expecting all 27 barangays to start operating their own MRFs before the Peñafrancia Fiesta this year.
Meantime, the city also purchased new plastic garbage bins that are now placed along the city’s major roads.
Such efforts are in compliance with Republic Act 9003, otherwise known as “The Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000,” which reinforces the role of the local government units down to the barangay level in the segregation and collection of solid waste.