Leptospirosis is paid for by PhilHealth

The announcement came in support of the Department of Health's campaign to raise public awareness amid the increasing cases of leptospirosis in the country especially due to the recent flooding caused by torrential rains.
Leptospirosis is an infection caused by Leptospira interrogans bacteria that are transmitted through wounds that come in contact with flood waters contaminated by the urine of infected animals such as rodents.
The state health insurer's coverage for leptospirosis is worth P11, 000.00 which already includes payment for doctor's fees, and is paid directly to the accredited health care institutions (HCIs).
To qualify for PhilHealth coverage, PhilHealth members must have paid at least three months premium contributions within the immediate six months prior to the first day of confinement at any accredited HCIs.
PhilHealth also reiterated that Kasambahays, Indigent, Sponsored and Senior Citizen members are entitled to no balance billing or “Walang Dagdag Bayad”when the eligible patient is confined in ward-type accommodation in government hospitals.
In 2017, PhilHealth paid a total of P21.8 million in social health insurance benefits for leptospirosis cases, up by 46 percent compared to P15 million it paid in 2016.
For leptospirosis patients who will develop complications such as those that will need dialysis treatments, the health insurer said that it will continuously provide financial support through a different benefit package for such procedure.
To fully guide members in availing themselves of their benefits, PhilHealth encouraged members to call their 24/7 Corporate Action Center hotline at (02) 441- 7442. (END) (Dianna Marie S. Chua)
Leptospirosis is an infection caused by Leptospira interrogans bacteria that are transmitted through wounds that come in contact with flood waters contaminated by the urine of infected animals such as rodents.
The state health insurer's coverage for leptospirosis is worth P11, 000.00 which already includes payment for doctor's fees, and is paid directly to the accredited health care institutions (HCIs).
To qualify for PhilHealth coverage, PhilHealth members must have paid at least three months premium contributions within the immediate six months prior to the first day of confinement at any accredited HCIs.
PhilHealth also reiterated that Kasambahays, Indigent, Sponsored and Senior Citizen members are entitled to no balance billing or “Walang Dagdag Bayad”when the eligible patient is confined in ward-type accommodation in government hospitals.
In 2017, PhilHealth paid a total of P21.8 million in social health insurance benefits for leptospirosis cases, up by 46 percent compared to P15 million it paid in 2016.
For leptospirosis patients who will develop complications such as those that will need dialysis treatments, the health insurer said that it will continuously provide financial support through a different benefit package for such procedure.
To fully guide members in availing themselves of their benefits, PhilHealth encouraged members to call their 24/7 Corporate Action Center hotline at (02) 441- 7442. (END) (Dianna Marie S. Chua)