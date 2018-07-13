Learn to Trade announces introduction to forex trading sessions in both Masbate City and Sorsogon City

MANILA, Philppines-- Trading specialist, Learn to Trade, has announced two new workshops in Masbate City and Sorsogon City, for people wanting to know about the forex market, following unprecedented demand for its courses throughout the Philippines.
Having seen over a 2000 per cent increase in people looking to find more about forex and trading since their first six months of operating in the Philippines back in 2016, Learn to Trade is delighted to be offering its courses to even more people in the Philippines.
So far over 80,000 people in the Philippines have been shown the skills people use to trade, alongside the strategies to best understand the risks and opportunities within the market.
Global Trading Director at Learn to Trade, Adam Truelove, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer these free forex trading taster sessions in Masbate City and Sorsogon City next week so more people can get a real sense of what trading is like and how it can completely change your outlook on life.
“Trading in forex, which is the world's most widely traded market, is no longer reserved for banks and hedge funds. These days, thanks to the information available out there on how the market works and how to understand the market, many people are learning about forex and the skills and information they need to give them the best chance of success and making money.”
The free taster workshops Learn to Trade are offering will show people around the forex market, which is the market most novices start out on across the world due to the large size of the market, the fact it requires smaller amounts of capital, is available 24 hours a day during weekdays, and is tradable from any location with an internet connection.
The taster courses Learn to Trade are running are:
July 19, 6pm: Gagay's Hotel & Resort, Masbate City
July 21, 12noon: Villa Isabel Hotel, Sorsogon City
The sessions will run for 2.5 hours and will be a high level introduction to what trading is, and the opportunities and risks within the forex market. All places at the workshop must be pre booked which can be done on their website: https://www.learntotrade.com.ph/
