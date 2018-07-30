Lauraya is new UNC President

|Photo: Bicol University
Lauraya previously served as the President of Bicol University in Albay.
Alfredo Ayala, the outgoing President, will now serve as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees.
In speech, Ayala said that Lauraya is the daughter of two educators, and was a working student while she was still in school.
Ayala asked for Lauraya to be given the same support that the UNC community extended to him.
Meantime, in her speech, Lauraya said she aims to make UNC number one.
She also bared her plans for the university, including having a top management commitment for students, faculty, and personnel welfare.