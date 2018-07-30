Monday, July 30, 2018

Lauraya is new UNC President


Photo: Bicol University
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Fay Lea Patria M. Lauraya, Ph.D. was introduced as the new President of University of Nueva Caceres at the Town Hall Meeting at 3 to 5 p.m. at the UNC Gym.

Lauraya previously served as the President of Bicol University in Albay.

Alfredo Ayala, the outgoing President, will now serve as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

In speech, Ayala said that Lauraya is the daughter of two educators, and was a working student while she was still in school.

Ayala asked for Lauraya to be given the same support that the UNC community extended to him.

Meantime, in her speech, Lauraya said she aims to make UNC number one.

She also bared her plans for the university, including having a top management commitment for students, faculty, and personnel welfare.
