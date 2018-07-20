Friday, July 20, 2018

Home » , , , , , , , , , » Kusog Bikolandia party aims to spur regional development

Kusog Bikolandia party aims to spur regional development

Kusog Bikolandia officers hold a meeting regarding their plans for the Bicol region.
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – A new regional political party that aims to spur inclusive and genuine socio-economic development in Bicol has recently emerged.

Kusog Bikolandia, which is headed by its chairman Noel N. De Luna, seeks to promote "development, empowerment, leadership, unity, nationalism, and autonomy."

De Luna, a former broadcast, print media, and public relations practitioner, also previously worked as president and authorized managing officer of Wellconstruct, Inc.

“I envision Kusog Bikolandia to take the lead in promoting the interest of the Bicolanos, especially those at the margins of society,” De Luna said in an interview by the Bicol Standard.

“This will be realized not only through the concerted and conscientious efforts of its officers, but also of the region which it serves,” he added.

Kusog Bikolandia Party’s officers include:

Atty. Jorge Sarmiento – President; Former Post Master General; Former President of PAGCOR; Former USEC of DICT

Atty. Robert Rafael Lucila – Executive Vide President; Current head of Legal Department of GMA Network, Inc.; Former Deputy Executive Secretary of Malacanang

Redencion De Leoz, Jr. – Secretary General; Former Presidential Management Staff Program Head

Flor B. Azotea – Executive Treasurer

Jose B. Perez – Vice President for Sectoral Affairs; Editor-in-Chief, Bicol Mail

Atty. Steve Resari – Executive Director; Vice President for Albay

Atty. Felix Brazil – Vice President for Camarines Sur

Juan Escandor, Jr. - Vice President for Sorsogon/Masbate

Febes B. Rada - Vice President for Camarines Norte

Fred Gianan – Vice President for Catanduanes

De Luna said he hopes this new initiative would bring genuine growth to the region.

He further stated that they are presently evaluating possible alliances with other groups.
Share:

Featured Post

ADNU Senior High teacher found dead

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The lifeless body of Senior High School teacher was discovered hanging at the room she was renting at CE...

 