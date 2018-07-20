Kusog Bikolandia party aims to spur regional development

|Kusog Bikolandia officers hold a meeting regarding their plans for the Bicol region.
Kusog Bikolandia, which is headed by its chairman Noel N. De Luna, seeks to promote "development, empowerment, leadership, unity, nationalism, and autonomy."
De Luna, a former broadcast, print media, and public relations practitioner, also previously worked as president and authorized managing officer of Wellconstruct, Inc.
“I envision Kusog Bikolandia to take the lead in promoting the interest of the Bicolanos, especially those at the margins of society,” De Luna said in an interview by the Bicol Standard.
“This will be realized not only through the concerted and conscientious efforts of its officers, but also of the region which it serves,” he added.
Kusog Bikolandia Party’s officers include:
Atty. Jorge Sarmiento – President; Former Post Master General; Former President of PAGCOR; Former USEC of DICT
Atty. Robert Rafael Lucila – Executive Vide President; Current head of Legal Department of GMA Network, Inc.; Former Deputy Executive Secretary of Malacanang
Redencion De Leoz, Jr. – Secretary General; Former Presidential Management Staff Program Head
Flor B. Azotea – Executive Treasurer
Jose B. Perez – Vice President for Sectoral Affairs; Editor-in-Chief, Bicol Mail
Atty. Steve Resari – Executive Director; Vice President for Albay
Atty. Felix Brazil – Vice President for Camarines Sur
Juan Escandor, Jr. - Vice President for Sorsogon/Masbate
Febes B. Rada - Vice President for Camarines Norte
Fred Gianan – Vice President for Catanduanes
De Luna said he hopes this new initiative would bring genuine growth to the region.
He further stated that they are presently evaluating possible alliances with other groups.