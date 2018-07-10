Honoraria sought for SK treasurers, secretaries

Newly elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairpersons now face serious difficulties in persuading eligible youth to accept the positions of SK Treasurer and Secretary from among their SK Kagawads and Kalipunan ng mga Kabataan. Together with the newly elected barangay and SK officials, they assumed office starting this month.
These two positions are loaded with responsibilities and liabilities under Sections 14 and 15 of RA 10742, and critical to the effective and efficient SK operations and good governance, but are not provided corresponding remunerations.
To address the issue, Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda has sponsored Joint House Resolution 23 in the House of Representatives on Monday, “urgently authorizing the payment of honorariums to all SK treasurers and secretaries” in the country, to avoid a “problematic start of their services.”
The resolution seeks an honorarium for the two positions equivalent to 60% of the remuneration for SK chairmen. The costs will charged to the regular funds of the barangay, 10% of which are for development purposes.
“Given the functions of SK secretaries and treasurers, and their contribution to the performance of the SK, there is a need to provide reasonable and proportional honoraria for services they render, Salceda pointed out.
These two positions, he noted, can be filled from SK kagawads who are required to be aged 18 to 24, or from SK members of the same age range since these are positions of responsibility. The prescribed age range of SK members is 15 to 30.
Last May, the Albay lawmaker has also filed House Bill 7719 seeking to grant Barangay Official Eligibility (BOE) to elected and appointed barangay and SK officials who have satisfactorily served their terms of office as such.
Salceda said the BOE to be granted to qualified barangay and SK officials will be “considered appropriate for appointment to first level positions in the career service, except for positions covered by board laws and/or those that require other special eligibilities as determined by the Commission, or those that require licenses.”
The measure “espouses the higher purpose of fortifying the participation of the youth in nation building which promotes and protects physical, moral, spiritual, intellectual and social well-being, and inculcate patriotism, nationalism and other desirable values, and encourages their involvement in public and civic affairs,” he stressed. (Johnny Nunez)