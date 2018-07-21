Governor Cua OKs scholarship for aspiring doctors, lawyers

“Kulang pa an mga doktor asin abogado uya sa sato. Dahil free tuition na kita, an sobrang pondo sa scolarships, i-alokar niato sa planong magbukas ning scholarship grants sa deserving na mga estudyanteng gustong magin doctor asin abogado, pati na man itong mga ga-pursue nin higher learning on the condition that they will have to serve the province for a maximum of five (5) years,” Cua stated in his SOPA speech last October.
However, instead of five years, grantees will render return service obligation for one year for every two scholarship year.
Under the ordinance, applicants must be bonafide resident of Catanduanes and actually residing for at least five (5) years prior to the application;
Applicants must also have a general weighted average of 1.75 or its equivalent in undergraduate program. Likewise, he/she must pass and obtain a rating of 85% in Philippine Law School Admission Test (PhilSAT), and at least 90% in the National Medical Admission Test (NMAT).
The ordinance also featured scholarship grants to teachers pursuing Masteral and Doctoral degree.
Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the Governor’s Office-Information Unit located at 2nd Floor, Provincial Capitol Building.
Meantime, Governor Cua also thanked the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan for their support and cooperation.