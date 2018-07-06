Gov. Pimentel wants to improve evacuation centers in CamNorte

|Gov. Jonah Pimentel
In the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council meeting earlier this week, the governor announced that the building and rehabilitation of evacuation centers in the province is among his priorities.
This is due to the fact that a number of evacuation centers are now dilapidated and in dire need of repair.
These include the evacuation centers in the towns of Mercedes, Labo, San Lorenzo Ruiz, and Sta. Elena.
The fund that will be used for the project will come from the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund 2018 (Prevention and Mitigation Program) and the Special Trust Fund (STF), Pimentel said.
Apart from these, trainings and seminars on disaster preparedness, emergency response, and community-based health and first-aid training will be spearheaded by the Council.
“We are doing this not only in celebration of National Disaster Resilience Month, but also, and more importantly, because this is what the constituents need,” Pimentel said.
“CamNortenos have a great capacity to adapt to and recover from hazards, shocks or stresses, but the provincial government must also do its part in assisting the constituents in such trying times,” Pimentel stressed.
The meeting of the PDRRMC was attended by representatives of various government agencies.