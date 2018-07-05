German consultant graces BISCAST’s forum on Internationalization

Christian Pocher, who is now BISCAST’s consultant for curriculum integration, served as the resource person in the said forum which was attended college officials and selected faculty members.
Pocher’s discussion focused on the Aspects of Sustainability in Education wherein he highlighted the practical aspects of teaching nutrition ecology.
Meanwhile, the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) presented in the forum their Bachelor of Physical Education Major in Sports and Wellness Management (BPE – SWM) curriculum, while the College of Trades and Technology (CTT) delivered the syllabus of Bachelor in Technical and Vocational Education –Food Service Management (BTVEd – FSM).
Pocher said that it is a good idea to integrate nutrition ecology in the two presented curricula, as well as to the other nutrition and wellness-related subjects because it will help not only the students but also the faculty members.
He said, “It’s a great idea but you will depend it on the needs of the students and of each subject.”
Dr. Richard Cordial, BISCAST president said in his message that he considers the Forum on Internationalization as milestone for the College because it is part of the institution’s effort to build international linkages.
Cordial said, “This is going to be our exploratory meeting and I am hoping we will be able to get some idea on how to cooperate and collaborate with Christian.”
Moreover, faculty members were given a chance to ask Pocher on health and wellness-related subject/curriculum, integration of nutrition ecology and the use of e-learning to achieve sustainability in education.
Pocher is a native of Wiesbaden, Germany and a graduate of Louise Schroeder Schule. Aside from being a journalist and a teacher, he is also an author in TV and radio station programs in Germany.