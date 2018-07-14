Saturday, July 14, 2018

Home » , , » Generics Drug Express offers free medical checkup

Generics Drug Express offers free medical checkup


NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Generics Drug Express will hold its free monthly medical checkup on July 15 at its store at Haring, Canaman (at the boundary of Naga City-Canaman, near LCC Express Mart).

The free medical checkup is open to all ages and will run from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

It is part of Generics Drug Express’ commitment to ensuring the health of the community it serves. It is founded on the belief that pre-emptive measures such medical checkups are key to detecting and averting possible health problems.

The checkup is in coordination with Camarines Sur Lions Club.

For more information, please contact 0995-736-3058 (GLOBE) 0948-182-7059 (SMART). Look for May/ Karen.
Share:

Featured Post

Bicol Standard at 25 years hits 21 million views

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Bicol Standard, the region’s most read and fastest-growing news source, is celebrating its 25th anniversar...

 