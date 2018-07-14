Generics Drug Express offers free medical checkup

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Generics Drug Express will hold its free monthly medical checkup on July 15 at its store at Haring, Canaman (at the boundary of Naga City-Canaman, near LCC Express Mart).
The free medical checkup is open to all ages and will run from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
It is part of Generics Drug Express’ commitment to ensuring the health of the community it serves. It is founded on the belief that pre-emptive measures such medical checkups are key to detecting and averting possible health problems.
The checkup is in coordination with Camarines Sur Lions Club.
For more information, please contact 0995-736-3058 (GLOBE) 0948-182-7059 (SMART). Look for May/ Karen.