Father and son massacred inside home in Cam Sur

PAMPLONA, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard) -- A father and son were massacred inside their residence at Zone 5, Veneracion, this town at around 6 a.m. Thursday, the Pamplona police said.
The victims were identified as Danilo Abunin, Sr. y Lunasing, 45 years old, and Danilo Abunin y Cortez, of legal age.
The Pamplona police reported that unidentified gunmen fired shots possibly from an M16 rifle a caliber .45 pistol at the father and son.
Empty shells and two slugs from caliber .45 pistol were found at the crime scene.
The SOCO is still processing the crime scene as of this writing.
