DSWD cautions public vs fake Facebook accounts using agency’s name

"We would like to warn the public on the proliferation of fake Facebook accounts bearing the name of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). The circulation of these accounts is alarming since they can be used to deceive the public to support or donate money for fake initiatives of the government that will allegedly help poor Filipinos.”

This was the warning of DSWD Secretary Virginia “Gee” N. Orogo after finding out about fake Facebook accounts and pages that are using the name of the DSWD to mislead the public.

One of the said fake accounts was discovered under the profile name, “DSWD PH” which uses the official social media logo of the DSWD Field Office (FO) in Central Luzon.

At present, the Department only maintains one official Facebook account under the link, https://www.facebook.com/dswdserves/ and one Twitter page under the account name, @dswdserves.
Moreover, the official pages of affiliated DSWD FOs and attached agencies of the Department can be located in the “Pages liked by this page” corner.
“As responsible social media users, we need to learn to discern the truth from bogus information and to be cautious in providing private information in social media and messaging applications. Dubious accounts should also be reported to proper authorities,” Sec. Orogo warned.

Last June, the Department also issued a public warning against fake social media accounts and pages that promote illegal adoption of children.
