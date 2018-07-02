DILG CNorte issues advisory on national roads’ right-of-way prohibitions

DAET, CNorte--The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) here issued an advisory to all the Local Government Units (LGUs) on prohibited uses of right-of-way of national roads on July 20.
DILG Provincial Director Renato S. Alaurin, CESO V stated that it is their mandate to promote peace and order, ensure public safety and further strengthen local government capability aimed towards the effective delivery of basic services to the citizenry.
As per DILG observation, Alaurin said that prohibited uses within the right-of-way of national roads are visible in many parts of the province.
The advisory is in line with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Department Order No. 73, series of 2014, signed by Secretary Rogelio Singson on the prohibited uses within the right-of-way of national roads.
The said order invites the attention of Local Chief Executives (LCEs) on the provincial, municipal, and barangay roads whose right-of-way are being used as terminals of pedicabs, tricycles and jeepneys; as parking areas for various vehicles; and used as tiangges.
The DILG chief also stated that there are other temporary or permanent obstructions that violate the National Building Code.
They also noted police outposts and barangay offices located in the said prohibited areas that require demolition.
“These prohibitions prevent pedestrians’ access to facilities and causes traffic in some areas,” he stated.
Alaurin cited that the current national leadership cast high hopes on its BUILD, BUILD, BUILD program and they will see to it that government infrastructure are put to good use.
DILG shall monitor LGU’s compliance regarding the said matter in support and in coordination with the DPWH.