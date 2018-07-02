DAR distributes 126 hectares of agri land in CSur

NAGA CITY - “YOU, the farmers are unique stewards of the land. If there is anybody who has invested interest in taking care of the land, it’s the farmers...it’s all of you”, said DAR Bicol regional director Arnel S. Dizon at CLOA distribution rites held in Gata, Caramoan, Camarines Sur recently.
On June 21, the Department of Agrarian Reform, Camarines Sur II provincial office finally awarded the 42 hectare-land and distributed the Certificates of Landownership Award (CLOA) to 29 agrarian reform beneficiaries in Bgy. Gata, Caramoan, Camarines Sur to warrant their full ownership of the land.
Earlier, DAR has compulsorily acquired under agrarian reform program the 51-hectare Crisanto Huit property in said barangay, of which 42 hectares have been properly documented and titled. However, alleged adverse claimants tried to block its distribution claiming that its documentation had been an "administrative error".
Dizon, a relatively cool and clever person, is not talking about farming technology methods or political causes, but he is talking about farming, specifically land conservation or taking care of the land they received from the government and other obligations as agrarian reform beneficiaries with an almost evangelistic fervor.
“He advised them to think of innovative ways to make their lands productive to produce more at the same time protecting it all the time”. "If you take care of the land, and the land will take care of you also and your families," said Dizon.
According to him, “one of today’s big problem is most of the youth don’t proudly state their love for agriculture anymore. Most youths want cushy jobs in an office with a suit and tie and air conditioning! Agriculture is perceived as ‘poor man’s work’, full of sweat and difficulty, with few opportunities for self-advancement.
Please don’t see it that way, Dizon said. You must educate your children now to help them understand the potential, the opportunities and the financial benefits of investing in agriculture. Farmers have also a duty to look after the landscape of food production for future generations. If our food production drops steadily that is a problem,” he said.
Meanwhile, Camarines Sur II agrarian reform chief Maria Gracia R. Sales announced that her office also awarded 30 hectares of agricultural lands to 29 farmer-beneficiaries in Ocampo town on June 25 and 55 hectares benefiting also 32 agrarian reform farmers in the municipality of Tinambac on June 27.
Part also of the 30th CARP anniversary celebration, the CLOA Distribution activities was also accompanied by orientation on support services and development programs being offered and implemented by DAR for agrarian reform areas. Engr. Manuel Nebreja of DAR's Program Beneficiaries Development Division (PBDD) explained to the audience how these different programs and projects can be availed of or by them as CARP beneficiaries.
DAR’s Legal Services Division also conducted a 'Legal Clinic' providing hands-on legal advice to agrarian reform beneficiaries in said municipalities and discussed CARP law matters generally.
Other guests at the occasion were Assistant Regional Director for Operations Samuel Solomero, DAR V LTI chief Nida A. Santiago, Camarines Sur II agrarian reform chief Maria Gracia R. Sales, SUARPO Florentina Escolano, Atty. Victoriano D. Caubang II-Provincial Registrar of Deeds, Camarines Sur II operations chief Priscila I. Imperial, Support Services Office OIC-Chief Manuel A. Nebreja, Municipal Agrarian Reform Officer Nestor Corona, and other regional and provincial staff.