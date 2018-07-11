Comelec: Requirements vary based on voter registration service availed

By Ferdinand Patinio
MANILA -- The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday reminded the public of the requirements for voters' registration and related services.
In a statement, the poll body said there are certain requirements applicants need to submit depending on the type of service they want to avail of.
First-time voter registrants only need to present a valid ID, such as a driver’s license, company or school ID, to prove that they are submitting a correct residential address.
Meanwhile, those who would like to reactivate their registration should inform the Office of the Election Officer (OEO) that they failed to vote during the past two elections.
Those looking to transfer their registration must show proof that they have transferred to another address, such as valid IDs bearing their new addresses or proof of billing.
The poll body added that those eyeing correction of entries must bring proof that the entry needing correction is wrong or outdated, such as a valid ID showing the correct spelling of their names or marriage certificate showing their new legal name or civil status.
Meanwhile, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez reminded that the poll body would no longer release voter's identification cards.
He noted that they already stopped printing voter’s IDs as early as 2012 following proposals to establish a National ID system in the country.
“This voters’ registration will not result in them getting voter’s ID. If you are looking to be a registered voter just to get a voter’s ID, just forget it,” the poll body official said in a separate interview.
Jimenez also urged the public to register for the purpose of participating in the electoral exercises in the country.
“Get registered with the purpose of voting come the elections,” he said.
The Comelec resumed the voter registration period on July 2 and is set to end on September 29.
The public may register from Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in all city/municipal OEOs nationwide. (PNA)