Cam Sur Police recognized as Best Performing PPDEU

Pursuant to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s marching order to the Philippine National Police (PNP) to assist and provide active support in the government’s war on drugs, the Camarines Sur Police Provincial Office (CSPPO) embarked on massive drug operations that resulted to another feather on its cap.
The CSPPO under the leadership of Police Senior Superintendent Jerry F. Bearis, CSPPO Provincial Director was adjudged by the National Police Commission (NPC)- Philippine Drug Enforcement Group as the Best Performing Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit for 2018.
CSPPO received the award at the Camp BGen Rafael T Crame in Quezon City, June 25.
On the same date, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bicol Regional Office thru the agency’s acting Regional Director Christian O. Frivaldo, handed over a Plaque of Recognition to the CSPPO in cognizance and appreciation of its unwavering dedication and significant support given to PDEA.
CSPPO was lauded as the Police Provincial Office (PPO) with the Most Number of Accomplishments in Double Barrel Alpha, awarded with Special unit Plaque and has been recognized as Over-all Top Performer in the entire Police Regional Office 5 for the region’s wide implementation of OPLAN Double Barrel: Reloaded.
The unit’s numerous anti-illegal drugs operations also covered Supply and Demand Reduction activities thereby topping other PPDEUs in terms of accomplishments.
Bearis expressed his gratitude to the men and women who comprised the PPDEU for a job well done.
“These endeavors will never be made possible without the support of our Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit and Provincial Intelligence Branch, both headed by PSUPT Ruben Dalit Padua Jr. The exceptional performance and noteworthy contributions of his unit/office in the anti-illegal drug operations and other anti-criminality campaign, making OPLAN SINAGTALA, a success,” Bearis added.
The CSPPO’s war on drugs is part of Bearis’ OPLAN SINAGTALA, a strategic anti-criminality campaign plan in Camarines Sur which stands for Supilin ang lahat ng Ilegal na Narkotiko, Armas, Gamot, mga Tulak, Adiksyon at iba pang uri ng Kriminalidad sa Lipunan para matupad an gating Adhikain.
Bearis explained that OPLAN SNAG TALA is a well-defined localized, responsive strategy and innovative anti-criminality campaign that will fully support the OPLAN Double Barrel: Reloaded as mandated by President Rodrigo Duterte. (LSMacatangay-PIAV/Camarines Sur)