Business rivalry eyed in Bote killing

MANILA -- Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said the police are eyeing business rivalry as a possible motive behind the murder of General Tinio, Nueva Ecija Mayor Ferdinand Bote.
"Isang anggulo na tinitingnan natin doon kasi apparently, meron siyang naging competition doon sa malaking negosyo sa NIA (National Irrigation Administration (NIA). That's the reason why probably nanggaling siya sa NIA office nung binaril (he was from the NIA office when he was shot)," the PNP chief said.
Speaking to newsmen Wednesday, Albayalde confirmed reports that two suspects are presently under police custody, including the supposed gunman working for a gun-for-hire group.
Earlier reports quoting Bicol police regional director Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal named one of the suspects as Florencio Suarez, who was arrested at a checkpoint in Del Gallego, Camarines Sur.
"This is a result of our follow up and nakuha nating information (and the information we have obtained). That's why a few days back, nabanggit natin meron tayong magandang lead dito, meron tayong hawak na physical evidence, mga (we mentioned that we have a good lead, we have physical evidence, including CCTV footages) which will all be presented on Monday to make the picture clearer kung papaano natin nakuha itong suspects na ito (on how we got these suspects). Although we are still looking for at least four to five more suspects (in the) killing (of) Mayor Bote," Albayalde said.
"Most likely and (given) all indications, these are gun-for-hire group kaya nung ito ay na-monitor natin ay tumakbo na doon sa lugar kung saan sila nahuli (so when we monitored them, they ran to the place where they were nabbed)," the PNP chief added. (PNA)