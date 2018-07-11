BREAKING: Getaway car in Mayor Bote slay flagged down in Cam Sur

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The getaway vehicle allegedly used in the shooting of Mayor Ferdinand Bote of Gen Tinio, Nueva Ecija was flagged down in a checkpoint at Barangay Cabasag, Del Gallego town in Camarines Sur this morning.

Said vehicle is a Toyota Avanza model with plate number EVQ 134.

One of the two persons onboard was identified as Florencio Suarez.

The information was relayed to newly-installed Acting PNP Bicol Regional Director Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal in a command conference at the Camarines Sur Provincial Police Office.

