BREAKING: Getaway car in Mayor Bote slay flagged down in Cam Sur

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The getaway vehicle allegedly used in the shooting of Mayor Ferdinand Bote of Gen Tinio, Nueva Ecija was flagged down in a checkpoint at Barangay Cabasag, Del Gallego town in Camarines Sur this morning.
Said vehicle is a Toyota Avanza model with plate number EVQ 134.
One of the two persons onboard was identified as Florencio Suarez.
The information was relayed to newly-installed Acting PNP Bicol Regional Director Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal in a command conference at the Camarines Sur Provincial Police Office.
More details to follow