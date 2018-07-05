BFP-Bicol distributes fire trucks in 3 provinces

LEGAZPI CITY -- The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) recently distributed one unit of Rosenbauer firetruck to each of the three provinces in Bicol to help local government units mitigate and fight fire incidents in their localities.
Fire Senior Superintendent Victor Vibares, BFP regional director, said in an interview on Wednesday that the fire protection capability of Bicol region will change dramatically in the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2018, as they aim to complete the needs of 17 municipalities that still don't have fire stations before the end of the year.
"Bicol will have competitive fire protection environment in next few months with the continued supply of state-of-the-art fire trucks with international standards," he said.
"The local government units of the cities of Tabaco and Masbate and Daet town were the first batch of recipients of the said firetrucks," he added.
The firetrucks were received by Mayor Krisel Luistro of Tabaco City, Albay; Vice Mayor Ruby Morano of Masbate City, the capital of Masbate province; and administrative officer Christine Joan Deluna of Daet, Camarines Norte.
Architect Kristen Lagman, who was raised and studied in Tabaco City, said as an architect who abides by all the rules and requirements of the BFP with regards to structural safety, the grant of the new firetrucks was laudable as these would give the people a sense of security.
"Pag may emergency sa structure mas mabilis na sila makakapunta kasi nadagdagan na ang service nila. (If there is an emergency in the structures, they will reach the destination faster and easier because of their new service vehicle)" Lagman added.
Vibares said 17 municipalities in Bicol need firetrucks namely, Rapu-Rapu town in Albay province; San Vicente and Talisay towns in Camarines Norte; Bombon, Canaman, Lagonoy, Presentacion, Sangay and Siruma in Camarines Sur; Bagamanoc town in Catanduanes; Batuan, Claveria, Mobo, Palanas and Uson town in Masbate province and the towns of Barcelona and Sta. Magdalena in Sorsogon province.
"We are doing our best to give what is needed," the BFP officer said. (PNA)